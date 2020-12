QAS paramedics were called to a three-vehicle crash in Bundaberg East.

One person has been taken to the Bundaberg Hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Bundaberg East this morning,

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patient was in a stable condition.

The incident happened on Bourbong St east and Kendall St at 9.46am.