QAS were called to the scene this morning.

One person has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after crews were called to a single-vehicle crash near Mount Perry on Saturday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two people were treated at the scene: one person was taken to hospital with back pain and an arm injury, while the second patient declined transport to hospital.

The incident happened on the Gayndah Mount Perry Road at 8.25am.

