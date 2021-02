One person has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a crash on Goodwood Rd.

Paramedics has been taken to hospital after a crash at Goodwood this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash on Goodwood Rd at 9.06am.

One person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

