QAS paramedics took one person to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to a reported traffic crash in Bundaberg South just before midday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said there were two vehicles and two patients involved.

The spokesperson said one person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Crews were called to the scene near Burnett and Barolin St at 11.46am.

