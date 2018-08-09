Menu
One person in hospital after multi-vehicle Dalby crash

Tara Miko
by
9th Aug 2018 7:55 AM

PARAMEDICS have transported one person to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Dalby this morning.

Emergency services responded to reports three cars collided at the corner of Condamine and Roche Sts about 6.55am.

One person was initially entrapped in one of the vehicles before Queensland Fire and Emergency Services freed them by 7.25am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics assessed three people at the scene before one was taken to Dalby Hospital for treatment.

Toowoomba Chronicle

