ONE of the vehicles involved in a fatal collision on the Eumundi-Noosa Road this afternoon was forced into a roadside ditch.
News

Father killed, son hurt after horror crash

Bill Hoffman
by
24th Jun 2018 4:40 PM | Updated: 25th Jun 2018 9:17 AM

A MALE driver is dead and his teenage son has been hospitalised after a fatal smash on the Eumundi-Noosa Road.

THE scene of a fatal crash on Eumundi-Noosa Road where a man has died.
The man, thought to be in his 40s, had been travelling east when a collision occurred with a west bound maroon Toyota Prado that ended up across double lines.

Both lanes of the Eumundi-Noosa Road are blocked at Cash Rd causing traffic to bank up in both directions.

 

FIRE Brigade, police and ambulance rushed to a crash on the Eumundi-Noosa Road this afternoon which has claimed the life of one male driver.
The dead man's teenage son and the elderly driver of the Prado have both been taken to hospital by Queensland Ambulance.

His crumbled silver utility was forced off the road and into a ditch by the collision leaving him trapped inside his vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said three other people had been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

