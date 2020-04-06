Menu
Emergency services on the scene for a fiery fatal crash on the Bruce Highway
One person dead in fiery Bruce Highway crash

Tara Miko
by
6th Apr 2020 7:41 PM | Updated: 8:00 PM
ONE person has died in a fiery head-on crash that has closed the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash near The Leap where two vehicles collided about 6.10pm.

A fire broke out in one of the vehicles as a result of the crash, a police spokeswoman said.

The Bruce Highway is closed to traffic with some local diversions in place.

Emergency services attended a fiery car crash on the Bruce Highway near The Leap.
Emergency services attended a fiery car crash on the Bruce Highway near The Leap. Tara Miko



Three people travelling in one of the vehicles were taken to Mackay Base Hospital in stable conditions.

Among them were two women, aged 17 and 20, who were able to get out of the vehicle at the scene.

They were assessed by Queensland Ambulance paramedics for non-significant injuries, a spokesman said.

A man was initially trapped in the vehicle and was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews.

He suffered some trauma and was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services remain at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

