Elderly woman dies in highway head-on

Ambulances rushed to the scene of a head-on crash on the Cunningham Hwy near Caswells Lane at Mutdapilly. Cordell Richardson

LATEST: A woman has died in a head-on collision at Mutdapilly this afternoon.

Two vehicles travelling in opposite directions on the Cunningham Hwy collided near the intersection of Caswells Lne about noon.

The woman, who police said was heading south, was trapped in her vehicle with critical injuries and later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man aged in his 60s from the other vehicle was taken to the PA Hospital with chest, back and hip injuries.

Police said there were no other passengers in either of the vehicles.

Police closed the highway while officers from the Forensic Crash Unit commenced investigations.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene.

