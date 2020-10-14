Whitsunday woman killed in fiery crash with van

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash was between a van and a hatchback.

UPDATE 11.45am: A PROSERPINE woman, aged in her 70s, was killed in a crash between a van and car on Shute Harbour Rd this morning.

Queensland Police say initial investigations indicated the 79-year-old woman was travelling east on Shute Harbour Rd in a Honda hatchback about 8.30am.

Police say the woman then attempted to perform a U-turn at Mount Julian and hit a van travelling behind her.

The driver of the van was a 21-year-old man.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to Proserpine Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating and Shute Harbour Rd is closed in both directions with diversions in place.

Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage or further information to phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

UPDATE 11.15am: Drivers are being told to avoid the stretch of Shute Harbour Rd at Mount Julian after a fatal crash this morning.

The drivers of the vehicles were the only occupants in each car.

The spokesman confirmed the person travelling in the hatchback was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and gender of the person has not been confirmed.

Both vehicles were down an embankment and appeared to have been severely damaged by fire.

A bystander said they heard a large bang around the time of the crash while another reported hearing explosions coming from the van.

Smoke was still rising from the van an hour after the crash.

A Forensic Crash Unit from Mackay is currently on scene at Mount Julian.

Police are diverting traffic travelling to Proserpine from Airlie Beach at the Gregory Cannon Valley Rd turnoff.

Whitsunday Police Acting Officer-in-Charge Jason Colley said the major road was likely to be closed until at least noon.

UPDATE 9.30am: One person has been killed in a fiery crash at Mount Julian this morning.

Whitsunday Police Acting Officer-in-Charge Jason Colley confirmed one person had died as a result of the collision on Shute Harbour Rd.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and gender of the person have not been confirmed.

Senior Sergeant Colley said the major road was likely to be closed until at least noon and a Forensic Crash Unit from Mackay was on its way.

Motorists attempting to turn right from Gregory Cannon Valley Rd on to Shute Harbour Rd towards Proserpine are being told to turn around.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.35am after the two-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman earlier said one or both of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire as a result of the collision.

An RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was initially tasked to the scene but was stood down.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said one other male patient was taken to Proserpine Hospital but was not suffering from obvious injuries.

EARLIER: One person is in a critical condition and a fire has broken out after a crash on Shute Harbour Rd this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Mount Julian about 8.35am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said one person had suffered critical injuries in the two-vehicle crash.

The age and gender of the patient was unknown at that stage.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said one or both of the vehicles involved in the crash had caught fire as a result of the collision.

An RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was initially tasked to the scene but has been stood down.

Shute Harbour Rd is currently blocked in both directions near Donadelli Rd as a result of the crash.