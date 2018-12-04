Menu
AIRLIFT: One person was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with severe asthma. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
News

One person airlifted to hospital after severe asthma

Mark Zita
by
4th Dec 2018 1:57 PM

ONE PERSON has been airlifted to Rockhampton hospital after suffering severe asthma at Curtis Island.

At 10.00pm Monday night, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was sent to the island to evacuate the person, who was in direct contact with the bushfires.

Crews then stabilised them before transporting them to Rockhampton.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were not able to comment on further details about the patient.

Meanwhile, the firefighters and Queensland Health recommend people to close windows and doors during a fire event, and those suffering a respiratory condition should have medicine at hand.

People with air conditioners should turn them on to 'recycle and recirculate' air.

Gladstone Observer

