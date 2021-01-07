One patient hospitalised after Colosseum truck-car crash

Emergency services are responding to the crash.

UPDATE 3.22pm: The sole occupant of the car involved in the collision with a truck at Colosseum is being transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A QAS spokesman reported the man suffered spinal injuries during the incident and needed to be cut free from the vehicle by QFES officers as a result.

UPDATE 2.51pm: One person is reportedly trapped following a two-vehicle collision involving a car and truck this afternoon in the locality of Colosseum.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedic officers, who arrived on scene around 2.48pm, were treating the man in his 40s for shoulder and back injuries.

INITIAL 2.15pm: Emergency services crews are responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the Gladstone region which involved a truck and car.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were tasked to respond to the incident around 2.10pm.

The incident reportedly occurred in the vicinity of the Colosseum Creek Hotel on the Bruce Highway.

Reports suggest the car has crashed down an embankment while the truck remains on the roadway.