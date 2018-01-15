One or three months? That's the question

LOSE your licence for one month or three, that was the question for Justin John Andrews when he faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Andrews was nabbed by police driving along Bundaberg Ring Rd on December 1 just before 7pm with marijuana in his system.

He was charged for drug driving and initially sought to adjourn the matter.

But when Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said if it was adjourned, the charge would be updated to reflect that Andrews was a provisional driver, he had second thoughts.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin explained the dilemma.

"If you're convicted today, you will lose your licence for a minimum of one month,” she said.

"If you adjourn the matter, police are going to change the charge to allege you are on your P-plates and for that you lose your licence for three months.” Andrews pleaded guilty, copped a $300 fine and lost his licence for a month.

But his day in court wasn't over yet. Andrews was surprised when told as a legal requirement he had to hand his licence to police.

"It cost me $170,” he said.