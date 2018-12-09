One of the world's richest is backing a Bundy swimming star

STUDY THRILL: Connor Simms has been awarded with a Bond University scholarship to start in 2019.

SWIMMING: One of the world's richest women is now investing in one of Bundaberg's brightest swimming prospects.

Bundaberg's Connor Simms has won one of the most prestigious scholarships awarded to young swimmers aiming to study at the same time.

The Fairymead swimmer is next year's recipient of the Georgina Hope Rinehart Swimming Excellence Scholarship, organised through Bond University on the Gold Coast and Gina Rinehart.

Rinehart, a mining magnate, is Australia's richest woman and was once the world's richest as well.

The scholarship allows one boy and one girl to study at Bond in whatever field they choose without no fees and they get an income as well.

Connor Simms in action. Mike Knott BUN061218CON5

The winners can also pursue their swimming dreams and ambitions under some of the best coaches and facilities in Australia.

Former recipient Maddie Groves, won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games.

A Shalom College student, Simms got the scholarship after representing his club at the national and state level over the past few years.

He also trialled for this year's Commonwealth Games and won six gold medals at the recent national school sport titles in Hobart.

"As I was coming to the end of my senior year I was thinking what I was going to do next year with university and not just that but with swimming," he said.

"(The scholarships) takes into consideration your academic ability, your swimming ability and also leadership roles so with that set I applied.

"A couple of months after I got shortlisted for interviews. It was just prestigious getting that."

He was one of four boys selected from around Australia for further assessment.

"I did the best I could and a couple of weeks later I found out I received it," he said.

"I was over the moon. Ecstatic with it. It's something I wanted to achieve and pretty surreal to obtain it.

"This is really got the next three years and even more set up for me."

Simms will study a film and television course.

"I'm just really happy that I'm going to know what the future holds for me," he said.

"As excited as I am, I'm still very nervous," he said.

"But the excitement has just got me on a high and I can't wait to get into it."

Simms will compete in the state titles on Saturday in his final meet representing Fairymead before he heads to Bond to train for the nationals.

"We'll have a couple of months training with them so it will be good to see how much I improve under them," he said.