One council holds out on checks for Grenfell-style cladding

ONE of the state's biggest councils repeatedly snubbed Fire and Rescue NSW ­demands to manage deathtrap cladding - the only council in the state to do so.

The Daily Telegraph has obtained emails between Fire and Rescue and Blacktown Council showing the council has failed to respond to requests for checks of fire safety relating to potentially deadly cladding linked to last year's Grenfell apartment tower fire in the UK.

Blacktown Mayor Stephen Bali is also a Labor MP in state parliament.

Better Regulation­ Minister Matt Kean last night slammed the Labor-led council, saying: "It's absolutely reckless that Labor would treat this issue with so much disrespect.

"We've reviewed 185,000 thousand building projects, ­inspected more than 2300 buildings, sent 33,000 letters to residents­ and building owners, and banned dangerous aluminium cladding, while Labor can't even respond to a letter."

Mr Bali hit back, saying the government had multiple ­departments managing the issue and council had already responded to a similar request from the Planning Department.

"It's chaos in the state government with three different departments sending us lists," Mr Bali said, adding that he was confident Council had dealt with the cladding issue.

But Council this week wrote to Fire and Rescue NSW saying it needed "significantly­ more resources" to carry out a comprehensive fire safety audit of each of the buildings identified.

Fire and Rescue raised concerns on December 22, 2017, about cladding in nine buildings around Blacktown.