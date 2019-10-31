‘One of the most unusual exhibitions we’ve had’

GIVING JUNK NEW LIFE: Sculptor John Olsen with one of his works, Kenny Koala .

GIVING JUNK NEW LIFE: Sculptor John Olsen with one of his works, Kenny Koala .

RENOWNED Bundaberg sculptor John Olsen has always been creative, even in his past life as a pioneering prawn trawler.

Although it wasn’t always sculptures he was making: he started off by building his own trawlers from scratch.

He began creating art in 1988, when he would load up his trawler with interesting pieces of wood he would find while trawling in north Queensland.

What began as a hobby turned into a full-time career when he finally hung up his net.

“It seemed like a decent thing to do, finding something and making it work,” Mr Olsen said.

The artist has since extended his repertoire to include granite, stainless steel and recycled metal.

Marine biology and iconography is a regular motif of his work.

Hammerhead by John Olsen.

“It’s a matter of recognising your past life. A big part of my work is marine-based,” he said.

Mr Olsen said he hopes his sculptures bring “thought and inspiration to those who are a bit lost with what they want to do”.

“It’s very important in the works that I do to create a block of history,” he said.

“I just write it in a different form.”

Mr Olsen’s sculptures are dotted around Bundaberg, most notably at Shalom College and the Burnett River Parklands, and he won the Dr Cora Zyp Scultpure Award at the Bundaberg Arts Festival in 2017.

He has exhibited all over Queensland.

In a coup for the North Burnett, an exhibition of Mr Olsen’s recycled and welded metal sculptures, titled Aussie Icons and the Cosmos – 2, is coming to the Mundubbera Regional Art Gallery next week.

He hopes the exhibition gives viewers a new perspective on junk materials.

“I hope it brings some bushies off the farm to see that the old tractor they have out the back has legs left in it yet,” Mr Olsen said.

Volunteer co-ordinator at the gallery Sue Allan said this is the first sculpture exhition the gallery has hosted in her time there.

“We’ve always wanted a sculpture exhibition,” she said.

“John is just so talented and humble, such a nice gentleman to talk to.”

Volunteer Sue Crofts shared Ms Allan’s excitement.

“It’s one of the most and most unusual exhibitions we’ve ever had,” she said.

Ms Crofts hoped the exhibition would draw in the younger generation, especially arts and industrial design technology students.