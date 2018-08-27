Menu
One of Bundy's top-10 most wanted stores is coming.
Business

One of Bundy's top-10 most wanted stores is coming

Emma Reid
by
27th Aug 2018 11:09 AM
GET ready to inhale as Australia's largest retailer of candles and home fragrances opens its doors at Hinkler Central in a few weeks time.

In 2016 the NewsMail asked what 10 stores the community would like to see come to the Rum City.

Two years later and we are happy to say one of the 10 is on its way, with Dusk set to open in time for the busy Christmas period.

Dusk is predominantly a candle store which also specialises in homewares and scents sourced from the world's oldest perfume houses in France.

With more than 90 stores around the country, Dusk will add Bundaberg to the list and is now calling for team members.

The company posted a job advertisement asking for customer assistants to send in their resumes especially focused on filling peak Christmas positions.

Jobseekers with a good customer focus and who can show they are a dedicated team player are urged to apply.

The advertisement said some positions were set to start in October.

The NewsMail contacted Dusk for comment but has not received a response.

Hinkler Central also remained tight-lipped when it came to speaking about the newest arrival, but did say it had a few exciting things up its sleeve.

To apply for one of the advertised positions go to https://bit.ly/2NldkN3.

The other nine stores that were called for by the community in 2016 included: Krispy Kreme, Sumo Salad, Cotton on Kids, Yoghurtland, H&M, Pumpkin Patch, Trade Secret, Bread Top and Nando's.

bundaberg business candle dusk hinkler central new store
Bundaberg News Mail

