One of Bundy's most historic homes goes under the hammer

AUCTION: 42A Branyan St will go under the hammer on November 24 at 11am.

AUCTION: 42A Branyan St will go under the hammer on November 24 at 11am. www.raywhite.com

A RECENTLY renovated, early 1900s Queenslander on the corner of Walker and Branyan St is set to go under the hammer later this month, allowing a potential buyer to snap up a classic slice of Bundaberg's real estate.

The family home of 42a Branyan St, Svensson Heights sits on a large 2,436sq metre, elevated corner block and is a short walk from the Multiplex and Hinkler Central.

Having housed only three owners in its 100 years, 42a Branyan St is believed to have been constructed by sugar-planter Frederic Buss's daughter as a gift on her wedding.

Mr Buss was a well-renowned businessman, who owned several sugar mills in the late 1800s and retail outlet Buss & Turner.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Buyers seeking space for a family to grow can find it here, said Ray White Bundaberg City selling agent Driss Doukari.

"It is a grand Queenslander - the property has massive living and bedroom areas with verandas off every bedroom,” Mr Doukari said.

"There have been extensive renovations, the owners added a butlers pantry, a large outdoor entertainment area off the kitchen, stone benchtops, and really tidied up those kitchen, living and entertainment areas.

"A half-acre in Svensson Heights is rare to find anyway, and it has beautifully landscaped gardens.”

The spacious and unique, open-plan kitchen was designed with entertaining family and friends in mind, and opens up to sweeping verandas.

Five bedrooms and two bathrooms are dotted across both floors of the large, two-storey home.

The lower level, which could be self-contained, features a kitchenette, bathroom, bedroom and laundry.

On the upper level, polished hardwood floors, ornate high ceilings and classic stained glass windows feature throughout.

In the backyard, potential buyers will find neatly kept landscaped gardens, plenty of room for summer activities with the family, and an in-ground swimming pool.

The auction will be held on site on at 11am November 24.

For more contact Driss Doukari on 0410516309.