One of Bundy's biggest businesses plans 50 Kalkie units

The proposed plan for 50 units submitted to the Bundaberg regional council by SSS Community Pty Ltd. Contributed

A DEVELOPMENT application has been submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council to build 50 units to give people living with a disability more independence.

SSS Community Pty Ltd, a sister company of Bundaberg strawberry giants SSS Strawberries, says the proposed dwellings would be built on a 2.702ha site with road frontage to Georgia Terrace and Morgan Way in Kalkie.

The application report states the housing would be of "Silver” and "Platinum” level design and would be made easy to enter and navigate.

As well the units will have three bedrooms, barbecue and open space area, as well as 100 covered car parks for residents and 51 visitor parks.

"The coherent built form is intentional and consistent with most residential complexes that have a uniform appearance,” the report said.

"This simplifies the structure of the Community Management Statement including maintenance of structures and equitable allocation of fees attributed to sinking funds.

"The uniformity of the built form would not impact the amenity or character of the locality as the buildings are located within a complex that is separated from the adjoining residential development.”

The company also considered the conditions of the National Disability Insurance Scheme when putting the proposal together.

"The proposed development is an appropriate use of land and supports the National Disability Insurance Scheme in addition to meeting a need for appropriately located assisted residential community living within Bundaberg city,” the report said.

The report states the design of the development should look and feel the same as any other residential dwelling complex.

"This is central to the National Disability Insurance Scheme that seeks to locate suitable clients within the community rather than confining persons to residential care facilities,” the report said.

"The development would cater for suitable clients that can live largely unassisted.

"The proposed building design is in accordance with the Liveable Housing Design Guidelines that seeks to make homes include key living features that make them easier and safer to use for all occupants, including persons with disability.”

Another bonus to the site is the short distance to the CBD.

"The SSS Community is approximately 3km from the Bundaberg CBD and proximate to the future neighbourhood activity centre located within the Kalkie-Ashfield major expansion area and would support the function of these centres by increasing demand,” the report said.

The application also said the housing would be affordable for residents.

"The proposal would promote an inclusive community through the provision of an appropriately located affordable housing option within a designated urban area that meets the diverse needs of the region,” it said.

"The proposed development would provide a diverse housing choice that supports the community's housing needs by delivering a responsive accommodation option not currently available in the locality or indeed in the region.”

SSS Strawberries, started by the seven Dang siblings, is one of the region's biggest farming operations.