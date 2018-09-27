Cold snap threatens AFL final

Just about everywhere on the east coast could be hit by rain in the next few days.

ENJOY the warm weather while you can as storms are brewing and temperatures are set to drop, ushering in one of the coldest Grand Final weekends on record.

Ahead of a cold front, wild weather has already hit the eastern states with hail and lightning in Sydney and thunderstorms in southeast Queensland on Wednesday.

Much needed rain also fell in the drought stricken interior with Tamworth recording almost 12mm of rain yesterday and the gauge in Tewantin, in the Sunshine Coast, topping out at 24mm.

"Showers and thunderstorms will continue in the southeast corner of Queensland on Thursday," said Sky News Weather's Samantha Chiari.

Temperatures in Brisbane could reach 27C on Thursday, peaking at 29C on Saturday - but keep an umbrella handy as severe thunderstorms and rain could be a feature all weekend in the sunshine state.

Hail slammed Sydney’s western suburbs. Pictured is The Ponds School in Kellyville Ridge. Picture: Supplied

Sydney will reach 21C today and then 26C on Friday. But then it's all downhill: "There will be a warm day ahead of a cool change for parts of southeast Australia," said Ms Chiari. Coastal parts of northern New South Wales could also see storms throughout the weekend.

That cool change will begin in South Australia late on Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to get much above 15C for the next few days with some chilly starts to the day in Adelaide. Showers are expected on Friday.

In Hobart, the change will also come earlier than elsewhere. Between Thursday and Friday, maximum temperatures will dip from 21C to 14C with the possibility of some showers.

Colder temperatures are expected to sweep through eastern Australian on Friday and the weekend.

In Melbourne, the mercury will plunge from a pleasant 25C on Thursday to a top of 16C on the long weekend and then just 14C at its warmest on Saturday's AFL Grand Final match day.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has said it could be one of the coolest ever Grand Finals.

"It's a shame that Melbourne won't be putting on a warmer welcome for Eagles fans making the trip over", says the Bureau's Victorian State Manager Andrew Tupper.

"But for what it's worth, it won't necessarily disadvantage the team. All three of the Eagles' Premierships have been won in average to cool conditions."

In contrast, Collingwood generally triumph in warmer conditions, he said.

"Dress to the conditions and keep a weather eye out. The last thing we want is anybody's long weekend ruined because of the cold snap that we're expecting," Mr Tupper said.

Thunderstorms could sweep into south east Queensland and northern NSW all weekend.

For what it's worth, however, it's unlikely to be the coldest ever Grand Final. That dubious accolade was awarded in 1958 when the temperature for the VFL match reached just 11.3C.

The average maximum temperature for all Grand Final days in Melbourne is 18.2 degrees, with about one in three having some rain during the day.

Heading up to Sydney, a high of 26C on Friday will drop to 18C on Saturday with a chance of rain. Similar conditions will persist for the NRL Grand Final on Sunday, when Melbourne Storm meets the Roosters, but the rain should hold off for the match.

In the capital, a high of 23C on Friday will give way to just 14C on Saturday with showers. It will get slightly warmer on Sunday but expect cold mornings.

Storms in Perth are forecast for this weekend with temperatures in the mid-twenties and some sun. Darwin will be 25C and sunny.

Possible thunderstorms and showers are expected for Brisbane with a top of 29C on Saturday, chillier maximum temperatures of 14C to 17C over the weekend for Hobart and mostly sunny in Adelaide with a top of 21 degrees on Sunday.