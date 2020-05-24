Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier
Premier
Health

$10k business grants snapped up in five days

by Jessica Marszalek
24th May 2020 12:01 PM | Updated: 12:43 PM

THERE'S been just one extra case of COVID-19 recorded in Queensland overnight, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

Ms Palaszczuk said the case, in Cairns, wasn't new and authorities were not particularly concerned by it.

It comes as the Premier announced small businesses who haven't yet applied for special grants of up to $10,000 have missed out, with the $100 million program used up in just five days.

The disappointing news for small businesses owners who have yet to apply came as the Premier called on the federal government to spend its $70 billion JobKeeper saving on building new state infrastructure, or by expanding the program to other industries.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the small business grants, announced and opened last Monday, had been "oversubscribed" by Friday evening.

She said her government would consider additional assistance for small business in light of the speedy take-up.

"So my government is urgently looking at further assistance we can provide to those small business operators across Queensland," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"It just goes to show you that there are a lot of people out there hurting and we need to help and pitch in wherever we can."

coronaviruspromo

The money had been available for businesses that employ between one and 20 employees and could have been used for anything from paying bills, to buying new equipment or changing their business to respond to COVID, like expanding to online sales.

Meanwhile, she called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to repurpose $70 billion from the JobKeeper program following a slashing of the estimated cost of the program from $130 billion to $70 billion due to an administration error.

"There's still some industries that have missed out on that JobKeeper funding," she said when asked what should happen to that money now.

"But also too we would be happy to utilise any additional funding for major infrastructure projects across Queensland."

More Stories

Show More
business grans coronavirus covid-19 health queensland state government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy’s record breaking weather

        premium_icon Bundy’s record breaking weather

        News Bundaberg shivered through the day yesterday and it wasn’t without reason as the temperatures were record breaking.

        Suspected drug overdose puts man in hospital

        premium_icon Suspected drug overdose puts man in hospital

        News The man had to be flown to Rockhampton for treatment.

        Bundy to get $2m in roads, community infrastructure funds

        premium_icon Bundy to get $2m in roads, community infrastructure funds

        News Hinkler councils to receive millions as part of the Coalition Government’s $1.8...

        Batt sets sights on new hospital update

        premium_icon Batt sets sights on new hospital update

        News MP calls on Health Minister to advise if a preferred site had been selected for a...