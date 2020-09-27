Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

One new case of coronavirus in Queensland

27th Sep 2020 11:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

There has been one new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

The case was detected in hotel quarantine, and it takes the number of active cases in the state to eight.

It comes after Queensland yesterday recorded three new cases of COVID-19.

Two of the cases are crew members - one in their 40s, another in his 60s - from an international ship anchored off Weipa.

They have been transported to Cairns.

The third case was an overseas arrival who tested positive while in compulsory hotel quarantine.

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    No new COVID cases in NSW

    No new COVID cases in NSW
    • 27th Sep 2020 11:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Bundy start-up: Sentimental products made with love

        Premium Content New Bundy start-up: Sentimental products made with love

        News A creative local has started her own business and her handmade products with a personal touch resin-ates with her customers.

        Free program set to give Bundy start-ups keys to success

        Premium Content Free program set to give Bundy start-ups keys to success

        News The free program saw more than 100 entrepreneurs in regional Queensland get their...

        PICS: Big turn out for grand final day, plenty of cheers for the boys

        Premium Content PICS: Big turn out for grand final day, plenty of cheers for...

        News Frank Coulthard Oval was decorated with yellow and blue balloons and streamers as...

        Agnes Water 4th in ‘top trending destinations’

        Premium Content Agnes Water 4th in ‘top trending destinations’

        News Stanthorpe, Agnes Water and Montville on Booking.com’s Top Trending...