One Nation's $500k Bundy Men's Shed pledge

ONE Nation has made a pledge of $500,000 in support for the Bundaberg Central Men's Shed Association if elected in Saturday's election.

Senator Pauline Hanson said "I am proud to announce that Bundaberg Central Men's Shed will receive $500,000 to enable the BCMSA to build a new facility. With membership growing and limited space available at the current location, this money will allow the association to establish a new facility at 1 Osborn Street,” she said.

"Funding of this commitment will be contingent upon One Nation winning the seat of Bundaberg and the balance of power in the upcoming election. We will also encourage the new location to be available as a shared facility with other not-for-profit organisations.”

Men's Sheds have long been recognised as meeting places for men to find social support and camaraderie. Demonstrating success in reaching marginalised and isolated males, the BCMSA provides a range of social interaction and practical skills for its members.

One Nation Candidate for Bundaberg Jane Truscott said: "We know that socialisation is a critical component for mental health.

"The community of a shed is a way for men to adapt to life changes in a supported environment. Promoting good mental health can be done through learning new practical and social skills while developing new relationships.

"Socialisation, getting out and making new friends are key components of shed membership.”

Advocating for the BCMSA, Dr Truscott said "Organisations such as the Men's Shed make up the fabric of our community. It is important that not-for-profits are supported in a way that they can get on with their activities.”

One Nation Queensland state leader Steve Dickson said: "One Nation is about putting people before politics. We are also prepared, should we win the balance of power, to provide qualified not-for-profit entities, such as the Men's Shed, a 99 year lease at $1 per year when property owned by the Queensland government is leased.”