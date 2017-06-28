One Nation vows to fund school chaplaincy programs

ONE Nation Queensland leader and Member for Buderim Steve Dickson MP has committed that a One Nation Queensland government will give a financial boost to the School Chaplaincy program.

"I have personally seen the fantastic work the 'Chappys' do on the Sunshine Coast and I am certain that this is translated right across Queensland and indeed across Australia", Mr Dickson said.

"After consideration of a request from Scripture Union Queensland, a One Nation Queensland state government will provide a top up payment of $10,000 per chaplain a year in the first term of government. That equates to state funding of 6.5 million dollars per year.

"There are currently 650 chaplains based in 823 schools across Queensland. This additional funding will enable 'Chappys' to expand the program and enhance their efforts, in particular identifying and assisting students with drug and alcohol issues, and also identifying and assisting students and their families in times of potential family breakdown"."

"I understand the program currently receives around $20,000 per chaplain as a grant from the Federal Government. In that regard, I am calling on the federal government to give their commitment that as part of any federal government review of school funding, they will not in any way reduce but instead increase the current federal funding for this program."