One Nation vows $100m for flood mitigation in Bundaberg

JUST as pre-polling opens in Bundaberg tomorrow One Nation's Jane Truscott has made the biggest promise of the state election campaign so far.

Ms Truscott announced One Nation will commit up to $100 million dollars to flood proof an evacuation route for Bundaberg.

The move blows both Labor's Leanne Donaldson's and the LNP's David Batt's election promises so far, out of the water.

There's just one problem, One Nation won't win enough seats in the upcoming November 25 election to take government in it's own right.

The best the fledgling party can hope for is a hung parliament with One Nation holding the balance of power.

If that happens One Nation will be able to deliver and that's what Dr Truscott and her state leader Steve Dickson are banking on.

"I am pleased to announce that, should One Nation win the seat of Bundaberg and hold the balance of power, we will commit to funding Bundaberg North evacuation routes up to $100 million dollars," Dr Truscott said.

"This may include building an access road from the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School to the Tallon Bridge."

The Bundaberg Flood Protection Study commissioned by the Queensland Government for the Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan has identified four options recommended for further investigation and consideration.

These include a Bundaberg East levee, Bundaberg North evacuation routes, upper floodplain evacuation routes and floodway house purchase scheme.

Dr Truscott said the people of Bundaberg deserved certainty regarding evacuation routes in times of flooding.

"After the 2013 floods, areas of Bundaberg were devastated, with people rescued off roofs due to flooding and many people losing homes and property," Dr Truscott said.

"As the final recommendations from the study are yet to be determined, One Nation funding commitment allocation will remain open to ensure that funding is appropriated to achieve the maximum benefit for Bundaberg residents."

One Nation state leader Steve Dickson, who recently visited the region said flood mitigation was important for the Bundaberg community.

"Jane and I discussed the need for flood mitigation in Bundaberg," Mr Dickson said.

"I am in 100 per cent agreement with this commitment.

"We need sound financial commitments that will work toward ensuring the safety for the community of Bundaberg.

"Many people living in Bundaberg have told me they are frustrated with the prolonged process of developing a plan," he said.

"With this funding, we can move forward and build much needed infrastructure and restore community and commercial confidence," Dr Truscott said.

"One Nation is committed to the safety and well-being of regional Queensland. Improvements like this will go a long way to bring peace of mind to the community of Bundaberg while assisting with jobs in construction."