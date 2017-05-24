One Nation staffer Sean Black arrested

KEY One Nation staffer Sean Black has been arrested by detectives.

Mr Black is a media adviser to Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts and was taken through the Roma Street watch-house just before midday Wednesday.

He is facing charges including three counts of common assault and three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Complaints were made to the Queensland Police Service in 2016.

Mr Black was one of the early recruits to One Nation Senate staff when they were swept to power in the 2016 election, taking up his position in September.

The former real estate agent has a long history in politics, as well as volunteering in former LNP MP Michael Pucci's 2012 election campaign.

He served as a Logan City Councillor for four years, from 2008, and was previously married to fellow councillor Hajnal Ban.

Mr Black was once banned from attending council meetings without security guards amid bullying claims.