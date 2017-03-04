One Nation not a focus of LNP meeting

QUEENSLAND LNP leader Tim Nicholls says the seat of Bundaberg will be vital to the party's success at the next state election.

Mr Nicholls denied a meeting of the party in Bundaberg today was to deal with the rising popularity of Pauline Hanson's One Nation.

"This meeting has been planned for a long time and it is about making sure we are out in the regions, we're talking with Queenslanders and we're reflecting their concerns in the policies we prepare in the lead-up to the next election,” he said.

But Mr Nicholls did acknowledge that voters were fed up with the two major parties.

"That's why we have to work harder and come up with real plans to fix things,” he said.

Mr Nicholls said Bundaberg LNP candidate, sitting councillor David Batt, was the man for the job.

"I think you need someone who will stand up for the region,” he said.

"David Batt is a great candidate and, if he is supported by the people, will be a great local member.”

Mr Nicholls also admitted to being "absolutely gutted” when his friend and former colleague Mayor Jack Dempsey lost the seat of Bundaberg in 2012.

In addition to Saturday's policy meeting, which will also involve grassroots members, the LNP shadow cabinet will also hold a community forum in Bundaberg tomorrow.