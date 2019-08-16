One Nation comes to town

THE leader of One Nation and her star senator will be in Coalstoun Lakes this afternoon, before a guest appearance at Biggenden Charity Campdraft tomorrow at Teebar Sports Grounds.

In a busy schedule, Queensland senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts will meet with the Coalstoun Lakes Development Group at 3pm this afternoon in Coalstoun Lakes Memorial Hall, before a full day of networking at the Campdraft, including judging the Bareback Cutout at 4pm.

The senators will also be meeting representatives from the hardwood timber industry ahead of their rally in Granville, Maryborough on Sunday, and attend the National Vietnam Veterans Day breakfast with Maryborough RSL.

"There is a lot happening in the Maryborough region, a lot of concerns that need to be brought to the attention of Queensland and federal leaders, and Malcolm and I are looking forward to meeting as many people as possible, enjoying the region's hospitality but also listening and learning about the issues impacting the people and businesses in the region,” Senator Hanson said.

"It's really important to me as One Nation's national leader that we keep speaking to people around Australia to be fully aware of all the issues, it helps us keep our focus on the things that are important to the people that matter most - everyday Australians.”

The One Nation senate duo will discuss the key issues impacting regional lifestyles and the local economy -among them, the desperate need for a reliable water supply for the fertile farms in Coalstoun Lakes, challenges to businesses and employment in the region, and concerns with Queensland forestry laws that are impacting negatively on the incomes of farming families and saw mills.

"These issues are having a devastating impact on local families and their livelihoods, employment and the economy, so we want to listen to the locals as they will have the ideas that will benefit their communities,” Senator Roberts said.

"These decisions need to come from the people who live in these communities, not from Brisbane and Canberra.

"Senator Hanson and myself are really keen to meet and talk to as many people as possible, so, if you see us at the Campdraft or around town, make sure you drop by and say hello.”