One Nation candidate launches petition for new hospital

BURDEN: Dr Jane Truscott says people forced to travel to Brisbane hospitals put a strain on the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme.

JANE Truscott has launched a petition to get Bundaberg a level 5 hospital as the chorus of voices swell into a crescendo to deliver the major infrastructure development to the region.

The One Nation candidate for Bundaberg launched the e-petition this week, saying Bundaberg was one of the fastest growing regional cities, and its demand on health services would increase.

"A level 5 hospital would enable moderate to high complex inpatient and ambulatory care services for the region,” Dr Truscott said.

"This would include health services which the current level 4 hospital does not provide.”

Dr Truscott said many people required diagnostics and treatment unavailable in the public system in Bundaberg.

They must then travel to Brisbane or other regional facilities.

Dr Truscott said this created a substantial drain on the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme, estimated to have cost $81 million in the past financial year.

"Mayor Jack Dempsey has called for us to unite in pushing for the project,” Dr Truscott said.

Click here to sign the petition, which has so far garnered 29 signatures.