One Nation backs Donaldson on Paradise Dam pipeline

PIPEDREAM: Ashley Lynch says we need to protect what we have.

ASHLEY Lynch is warning Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders to keep his hands off Bundaberg's water supply.

The Burnett One Nation candidate says while he empathises with the plight of Maryborough farmers, the answer is not a $64 million pipeline from Maryborough to Paradise Dam as proposed by Mr Saunders earlier this month.

Mr Lynch said we need to protect what we have.

"The farmers in the Burnett region have fought for that water for over 40 years, we need to ensure our farmers are looked after first and with the current drought it has never been more important.

"Water is the lifeblood of the region and absolutely essential to local industry.

"I feel sorry for all the farmers in Bundaberg, Childers and Maryborough as we have not had any rain, we need to lobby the state for more water for Maryborough."

Mr Lynch's sentiments echo those of Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson who was quick to tell her Labor colleague Mr Saunders that his plan would not be happening.