26°
News

One more month for firearms amnesty

Andrew Thorpe
| 24th Aug 2017 6:20 AM
SURRENDERED: Constables Kate Lingard and Dean Keevers with some firearms that have been handed in.
SURRENDERED: Constables Kate Lingard and Dean Keevers with some firearms that have been handed in. Mike Richards GLA180817WEAP

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIREARM owners have until September 30 to surrender their unregistered firearms with no questions asked.

The Federal Government's national firearms amnesty started on July 1, and so far about a dozen weapons have been handed in to Gladstone police station.

Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said it hadn't been a massive influx by any measure, but there was plenty of time for people to take advantage of the offer.

MORE |

Union, council battle brews over $10p/hr labour hire pay cut

'GUT FEELING': GCCI doubts retail trading hours reform

"It's a really good opportunity for people to hand these things in legally and without any concern of repercussions," he said.

"We've had a number of rifles handed in, a number of handguns, and some ammunition as well."

Snr Sgt Goodwin said the amnesty was less about taking weapons directly from criminals and more about getting unused weapons off the street.

"For every firearm that's handed in... it's one less that is in the community and potentially could be stolen down the track," he said.

The amnesty also allows anyone to surrender or sell unregistered firearms to licensed dealers who have registered to take part in the amnesty program.

Theodore-based dealer Paul Fowkes set up shop at the Feed Barn in Gladstone late last month to take in surrendered weapons, and was planning another visit over the next few weeks.

"We had about seven or eight handed in on that day, including a couple of 303s and an old shotgun," he said.

"We had an SLR handed in from Biloela the other day, the service rifle used in Vietnam. There's a story behind that one."

Mr Fowkes said older service rifles could potentially be worth a lot of money if they were sold to a dealer, rather than handed in to a police station.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  firearms amnesty gladstone police unregistered firearms

Fill 'er up! Bundy has cheapest fuel in Queensland

Fill 'er up! Bundy has cheapest fuel in Queensland

BUNDABERG is home to the cheapest petrol in Queensland with drivers able to take advantage of breathtaking bowser deals.

New trading laws a big win for small retailers

FAIR GO: Takalvans owner Dale Rethamel is relieved the government will exempt the caravan industry from Sunday trade under new reforms.

Caravan industry relieved after government backflip

77-year-old tells car thief 'you're not f*****g getting it'

Clay Nash.

Man says he wanted to leave bad Bundy influences behind

Don't let a burn-off take out the power supply

STAY SAFE: Don't burn too close to power lines or poles.

Think before you burn

Local Partners

REVEALED: What sparked the Coast's Bruce Hwy gridlock

STATE Government reveals the cause for the Sunshine Coast's traffic gridlock.

Grandpa pampered after being stranded in the cold

Kevin Holcroft became stranded after his car was bogged near Kirby's Wall. The Bundaberg community banded together on Friday in a day long search for great grandfather.

His family feared the worst as it was not like him to just disappear

Free hearing check Friday

Get in for your free hearing check from noon tomorrow at, 3/17 Barolin St.

Over 3.5 million Australians live with hearing loss.

Spend One Night In Vegas with the King

TRIBUTE: Mark Anthony as Elvis Presley.

Elvis impersonator brings the King to life

Events galore as weather heats up

LIVE MUSIC: Sankofa performs at the Burnett Heads Lighthouse Festival which is on again in October.

Spring is considered an awakening

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests as wunderkinds show off their skills in Seven's new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

SUBDIVISION ALEADY COUNCIL APPROVED FOR 7 BLOCKS 2000 M2 IN SIZE

Lot 7 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 ... $129,000

Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 BLOCKS. Unfinished Project or subdivision may suit investors looking to capitalize...

REFRESHED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM AND WILL CERTAINLY IMPRESS

3 AUER STREET, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a fantastic pocket in Kepnock is this charming renovated home with a warm and comfortable feel and a wonderful blend of character features with the...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

AMPLE ROOM TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME

73 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

Residential Land 73 Polo Place is located in Parklands Grange, a master planned community ... $150,000

73 Polo Place is located in Parklands Grange, a master planned community and one of Bundaberg's premium small acreage estates. More than 35 owner occupied...

PARKLANDS GRANGE - WHERE ELSE WOULD YOU RATHER BE

77 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

Residential Land 77 Polo Place is located in Parklands Grange, a master planned community ... $150,000

77 Polo Place is located in Parklands Grange, a master planned community and one of Bundaberg's premium small acreage estates. More than 35 owner occupied...

LIFESTYLE ON THE RIVER

123 Jarretts Road, Woodgate 4660

Rural 6 2 4 $550,000

If your dream life consists of fishing, crabbing and prawning at the doorstep of your own beautiful acreage retreat this home is for you. Set on a 20 Acre...

ACREAGE LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN

39 Ghost Gum Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 1 4 $385,000

If you're looking for the perfect home to relax on acreage land, still being close to the city comforts then look no further. This home is set on two acres, it is...

EX JUBILEE DISPLAY HOME

24 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 2 $519,000

Located in the popular Coral Gardens Estate of Kalkie sits this stunning home with so much to offer. This family friendly estate is near primary and secondary...

TRANQUIL TREED OUTLOOK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 Macpherson Court, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Enjoy the lovely tranquil treed outlook in your huge under roof outdoor entertaining area along with Bundaberg's beautiful climate. Centrally located in the...

BEST VALUE BLOCK ON THE HUMMOCK - ONLY $89,000!!!

6 Bayview Tce, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land POTENTIAL FOR AN IRREPLACEABLE EVER CHANGING VIEW Positioned on the eastern side ... $89,000

POTENTIAL FOR AN IRREPLACEABLE EVER CHANGING VIEW Positioned on the eastern side of the Hummock is this fantastic 800m2 certainly provides potential breathtaking...

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Strangers restore home after it was trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance