One month left to lodge tax returns

Tax return deadline approaching.
THE Australian Taxation Office is reminding taxpayers there is just one month left to lodge their own tax returns.

Assistant Commissioner Kath Anderson said that more than 2.5 million people have already lodged their own returns via myTax, with another 5.2 million people lodging via an agent, and she expects millions more in October.

"The upcoming deadline shouldn't be cause for concern though, because our suite of online services makes it easier than ever before to get your return in on time,” she said.

For details on making an amendment visit ato.gov.au/fixamistake or to set up a payment plan, visit ato.gov.au/helpwithpaying

For more about the due date, visit ato.gov.au/ lodgeonline and to check your tax agent is registered, visit tpb.gov.au

Topics:  ato bundaberg deadline tax tax returns

Bundaberg News Mail
