One Masked Singer celeb I know for sure

by Nick Bond
10th Aug 2020 12:10 PM

 

The second season of The Masked Singer starts tonight, with the first six disguised celebrities performing and one star unmasked. 

The show was a surprise hit last year - so does that mean we can expect to see some even bigger names unmasked this season, now stars know they're signing up for a tried and tested format? 

Performing tonight are the Echidna, Queen, Frillneck, Dragonfly, Puppet and Goldfish. We've got a full rundown of this season's contestants, including their clues and some guesses for each.  

The queen is Kate Miller-Heidke, bookmark me

But here, I'll give you this one for free: the Queen is 100% Aussie singer and Eurovision star Kate Miller-Heidke. Just like last year's contestant Kate Ceberano, Miller-Heidke has an instantly identifiable voice that Ten have tried their best to muffle in the promos for this season. It even sounds like she's tried to help them out, singing the first section of The Weeknd's Blinding Lights in an airy tone quite unlike her usual singing voice. But as soon as the chorus hits and she swoops up to those high operatic notes? That's pure KMH. 

Having recovered from the shame of not being able to pick Paulini correctly last season, I'll be liveblogging the show as it airs on Ten from 7:30pm tonight. I'll collate some of the best viewer pick and offer my own mix of educated guesswork and wild speculation - all culminating in the unmasking of the first celeb. Don't miss it. 

