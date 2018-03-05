One man's silent protest against council's Christian prayer

A BUNDBAERG man wants council to dump the Christian prayer said before all its meetings and have it replaced with a minute's silence.

Barry Fensom, who describes himself as a non-religious sceptic, attended last week's council meeting silently protesting the prayer by holding up a sign quoting Bible verse Matthew 6: 5-6, which is about praying in private.

At every monthly council meeting, Pastor Errol Buckle begins proceedings by sharing an anecdote with some Christian relevance before asking councillors to pray.

Bundaberg is not alone, with prayers read at the opening of state and federal parliamentary sittings and councils across Australia.

But Mr Fensom believes it's time for the tradition to end.

"I understand people have their religious beliefs but I think they can do that at home rather than a government meeting,” he said.

"I propose that the religious aspect be replaced with a minute of silence where councillors and the public are free to silently reflect on council proceedings or if they wish, silently pray.

"Bundaberg residents have many different religious beliefs and the council should not be seen to be promoting one above the other.”

The 2016 census shows 62 per cent of Bundaberg people identify as Christian, down from 67.6 per cent in 2011. Those ticking "non-religion” rose from 20.8 per cent to 26.2 per cent.

A council spokesman said it had not received any requests that non-Christian religious observances should be held before meetings or prayers should be removed.

"Prayers at council meetings have been traditional practice since the foundation of local government in Queensland,” he said.

"It follows the parliamentary tradition derived from Westminster.

"Prayers have been said in the Queensland Parliament since the 1860s and in the House of Representatives since Federation in 1901.”