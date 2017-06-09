One man's mission to bring blokiness back to Queensland

MT PERRY publican and property entrepreneur Herb Taylor has a radical plan to bring blokiness back to Queensland.

Owning the country pub with his 94-year-old mum Margaret got Mr Taylor thinking about the ways life has changed.

Mr Taylor says it's a shame these days that men are spending more at beauty parlours than their wives and he plans to do something about it.

"Me and mum have ignited a proposal for topless barmaids in the North Burnett to revitalise the primal instincts of the Queensland manhood that was once world-famous,” he said.

"Preliminary ads have attracted recent calls from female fruit pickers keen to flaunt their natural attributes.

POPULAR PUB: Margaret and Herb Taylor with happy locals at the Mount Perry Hotel. contributed

"In addition, we will also be gauging opinion on revitalising Queensland's biggest beer guts contest and to keep it appropriate, sheilas will be included.”

On the road to recovery following a heart operation and recent minor strokes, Mr Taylor said the pub has free camping with free hot showers on offer.

And a hot shower may just be the ticket if Mr Taylor's other idea goes off with a bang.

He has suggested a breaking wind contest, with baked beans in bulk and nose pegs for judges.

The other idea Mr Taylor is airing is "drag racing”.

"Mt Perry drag racing would be based on a similar event at a gold mining town in New Zealand where local men dressed in skirts, high heels, bras etc with appropriate filling race in the main street for good causes,” he said.

Herb Taylor giving life the thumbs up after his surgery.

"These events can be done in each North Burnett town with competition between each town to help ward off the boredom and oppressive, restrictive direction it is now in.

"In the old Australia you didn't have to have a permit to laugh.”

Mr Taylor even suggests that the topless barmaids may find a husband or two among the townsfolk.

"The larger spin-off for our region would be the fruit pickers queueing up to marry our local breeding stock, which means future generations of mainly Aussie-born people picking our fruit,” he said.

Mr Taylor said while he was excited by his gutsy plans, he would always consider public opinion and feedback.

"We will monitor public opinion before we full-on bring the F-word back - fun,” he said.

"Some ideas may seem silly but they can raise money for a good cause.

"It would help the quiet season boom and stimulate growth. It would be great, we just need to stimulate thoughts.”

In the past, Mr Taylor has called for a nude beach at Burrum Heads and even had a go at becoming Bundaberg Regional Council's CEO last year.

"I'm a cross between Forrest Gump and Jethro Bodine of the Beverly Hillbillies,” he told the NewsMail at the time.