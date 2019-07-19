Menu
HIGH AND DRY: Dave Russell is concerned about the council taking water from a bore in his neighbourhood.
One man's CBD protest against water use in drought

Crystal Jones
19th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
"WE'RE in a drought here,” says Dave Russell.

The Winfield man took to the Bundaberg CBD on Wednesday to protest against council use of bore water in his neighbourhood for roadworks.

Mr Russell said he believed Bundaberg Regional Council had been tapping into supplies from a private property, in a long-standing agreement made with the land owner.

But he says given current drought conditions, the removal of water had affected the aquifer, stopping the flow to his spring-fed dam as well as others in the area.

Mr Russell said there was no need to take water from his neighbourhood.

"The council has a water plant three kilometres down the road, they could be accessing water from that site,” he said.

Mr Russell said he believed there were also other options such as using water from Baffle Creek.

"They should be taking it from their own source,” he said.

"Salt water can be used on general roads and grading too, they just have to wash out their tank at the end of the day.”

Mr Russell said he used the water in his dam for his cattle as well as general domestic use, but said his water level was down to about a metre.

Others in his neighbourhood use the water in their dams for agriculture and animals.

Mr Russell said he believed thousands of litres of water were being pumped from the bore on the private property for use on works on nearby roads such as Duck Creek and Littlebella Rds.

"It's water that's good enough to drink because it goes through a sand aquifer,” he said.

Mr Russell said he has discussed the matter with divisional councillor Jason Bartels and thanked him for his assistance, but said something needed to be done for the small community.

"Winfield's always left off everything,” he said.

Bundaberg Regional Council was contacted for comment.

A spokesman said no official complaint had been lodged around the water use and the divisional councillor could not be reached, therefore comment could not be provided.

