One man's bridge pylon is another man's canvas

HEART OF THE CITY: Trent Schultze and Alicia Otto are looking for iconic images of Bundaberg for artists to paint on the pillars of the Tallon Bridge for the Bridge Gallery.

ART is close to the hearts of many in Bundy.

When a new tenant removed the popular Seven Artists In Seven Days wall on Electra St last year, there was uproar on social media - and a debate about the lack of public art in the region ensued.

Urban planner Alicia Otto, who has just finished up nine years working at Bundaberg Regional Council, decided to do something about it.

With her business Placemaking Agency, she has applied for grants that will see 12 huge concrete pillars of the Tallon Bridge covered in colourful tributes to the Rum City.

The project, The Bridge Gallery, will bring "a unique outdoor gallery to the people of Bundaberg, using both local artists and artists from all over Australia”.

"But we need your help.”

Ms Otto and business partner Trent Schultze are calling on the community for inspiration: they want residents to feel a part of the artwork.

"We are searching for iconic images of Bundaberg that the artists can use to inspire their artwork on the bridge,” Ms Otto said.

Contributors will be credited on the artwork.

Ms Otto has been involved in many events in her own time around the Bundaberg community.

She started the Placemaking Agency to put her project management skills to use outside her day job to beautify Bundy.

"We seek to make the connections between willing infrastructure owners and artists who have the talent to create great work ... (and) upskill existing local artists that they are able to make a living from local projects,” she said.

The Bridge Gallery project is their biggest undertaking yet.

Ms Otto said the lack of street art in Bundy was mainly due to misconceptions.

"There are, however, a number of agencies curating street art and creating street art festivals across Australia as well as educating communities on the value street art can have in communities, including the growing tourism trend of urban art tourism and tours.”

If you have an image you think would be perfect for a Tallon pillar - it could be a photo, quote, drawing or painting - you need to submit it by September.

Painting will begin in January.

Send your images to reimagineplaces@gmail.com or hashtag images on Instagram with #thebridgegalleryinspo.

The Bridge Gallery Project concept development is thanks to a Regional Arts Development Fund, a partnership between the Queensland Government and Bundaberg Regional Council to support local arts and culture.