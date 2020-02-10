ONE LONG RIDE: First competitors arrive for Cyclefest

Cyclist Erin Young (left) from the United States and Darel Christopher from the British Virgin Islands (right) are greeted by Cyclefest International chairman Greg Pershouse as they arrive in Bundaberg after travelling for 40 hours.

CYCLING: For international cyclists Darel Christopher and Erin Young the lack of sleep was worth it to come to Bundaberg this week.

Yesterday the first competitors began arriving for this year’s Cyclefest International.

And for Christopher and Young it was quite a journey.

The duo, who will compete in the madison together, came from the United States and travelled almost 40 hours to get here.

Both took three flights, getting into Bundy yesterday afternoon with just two hours of sleep.

“Darel and I have been teammates and competitors for the better half of a decade,” Young said.

“We started to make the plans and come out and race (here).”

And Young said the trip was worth it for what was coming.

“To be able to race in Australia has been a bucket list item for me,” he said.

“The people here love to race bikes and are great at it.

“I’ve been racing against people from Oceania for a handful of years and they are great competitors.”

Young is from the United States where Christopher is based.

But Christopher’s home is the British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean.

The British Virgin Islands is half the size of Bundaberg.

The 29-year-old is trying to create history as well by becoming the first person from his country to compete in cycling at the Olympics.

He is already the first person from his country to compete at international events.

Christopher’s goal this week is to get as many UCI ranking points he can get, which the event provides, to inch closer to the Tokyo Olympics.

“I always wanted to come to Australia and if I can UCI points that will be great,” he said.

“It’s definitely huge.

“These points can carry me a long way towards the UCI World Cup or Olympics.”

He should be right at home as well.

“You can get this same type of environment (warm weather) there,” he said.

“The country can fit into Australia a few times.”

Christopher said the best thing about his country was the food.

He’s now hoping, with Young, to add their names to the winners of the madison at the event.

Both will also compete in the criterium as well.

“We’ve been travelling and racing together for years, we know each others style,” Young said.

“We push each other really hard and we support each other a lot. So it made a lot of sense to ride together.”

Young said that he feels like a winner already by just being here.

“It would be an incredible feeling to stand on the top step of the podium at any of the races here this week,” he said.

“It’s already been a great experience, just being here has been valuable so far.”

The Cyclefest International starts tomorrow with both riders to hit the streets around Bundy later today.