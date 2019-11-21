One last drink for Keith McDowell

IN MEMORY: Keith McDowell sadly passed away last week.

IN MEMORY: Keith McDowell sadly passed away last week.

CYNTHIA Hoogstraten, friend of Keith McDowell is inviting people to celebrate his life after he passed away last week.

Ms Hoogstraten said Keith, who suffered from dementia, was a beautiful person who would be sadly missed.

“He was generous and kind and would literally give you the shirt off his back,” she said.

“He drummed with Unity Drummers Inc. at TQ’s cafe and took part in the Leaf Project: People with Dementia Matter, an upcoming art exhibition in BRAG for 2020. “

Ms Hoogstraten said she wanted to invite everyone to honour his life.

“I wish to celebrate Keith’s life and invite the public to have ‘One Drink for Keith’.”

The celebration of life will be held on November 26 at the Bundaberg Services Club, Quay St.