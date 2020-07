Ambulance called to caravan rollover. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway at Binjour.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were assessing two patients with minor injuries.

He said the call came in at 11.25am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said one lane of the highway was currently closed.

This is a developing story, more to come.