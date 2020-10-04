Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

One killed, lanes closed after serious crash

by Cormac Pearson
4th Oct 2020 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A person has died and drivers are being told to avoid a major road in Brisbane's south following a serious crash.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were on scene at 1260 Beaudesert Road, Acacia Ridge, after they received a call for a car and pedestrian incident at around 6.15pm Sunday.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed there was a fatality.

No other patients were treated.

At 7pm the southbound lanes were closed and police said traffic was being diverted via Mortimer Road, with heavy vehicles recommended to detour via Boundary Road.

Authorities were urging motorists to avoid the area.

Originally published as One killed, lanes closed after serious crash

More Stories

crash editors picks fatal traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LifeFlight crews called to 5 crashes in 24 hours

        Premium Content LifeFlight crews called to 5 crashes in 24 hours

        News RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crews were called to three motorbike crashes yesterday afternoon.

        Man in stable condition after being rescued at Agnes beach

        Premium Content Man in stable condition after being rescued at Agnes beach

        News Paramedics were called to the scene this morning.

        Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Premium Content Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Travel "I love this beautiful country and I won’t ever take it for granted"