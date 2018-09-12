Menu
One injured in fiery Hay Point Rd crash

Melanie Plane
by
11th Sep 2018 7:41 AM

ONE person is recovering in Mackay Base Hospital after a fiery crash at Alligator Creek last night.

About 10.15pm, emergency services were called to Hay Point Road where a car had rolled and burst into flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said when fire crews arrived, the vehicle was upside down in a ditch and was engulfed in flames.

"Crews contained the fire pretty quickly, it took about six minutes," the spokesman said.

Queensland Ambulance crews treated a male person suffering leg injuries at the scene before transporting him to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The scene was left in the hands of Queensland Police about 11.30pm.

alligator creek hay point road mackay crash queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services queensland police
Mackay Daily Mercury

