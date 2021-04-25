Menu
The person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
One injured after boating incident at Middle Creek

Geordi Offord
25th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
Paramedics took one person to Bundaberg Hospital after a reported boating incident at Eurimbula on Sunday morning.

QAS were called to the scene at Middle Creek at 11.55am.

The patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with a head injury in a stable condition.

Originally published as One injured after boating incident at Middle Creek

