One injured after boating incident at Middle Creek
Paramedics took one person to Bundaberg Hospital after a reported boating incident at Eurimbula on Sunday morning.
QAS were called to the scene at Middle Creek at 11.55am.
The patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with a head injury in a stable condition.
More stories
Woman taken to hospital after Ring Road crash
Photos: Hundreds gather to remember Anzacs in Bundy
A whole new app experience coming your way
Originally published as One injured after boating incident at Middle Creek