One in three Bundy households can't afford surprises

ONE in three Bundaberg households have no way of paying for unexpected events, while one in four fear being made redundant.
A survey of more than 1000 Australians by comparethemarket.com.au found more than one third of respondents didn't save for a rainy day.
Of those who did put money away each month, 44 per cent only saved up to $200 a month, and more than a quarter (27%) saved between $200 and $500 a month.
Older generations were less likely to put money away, with just under half (49%) of over-55s not saving at all.
According to the ABS, the average household debt in Australia increased by 91 per cent between 2003-04 and 2015-16.
Additionally, 29 per cent of households were classified as "over-indebted”.