One in three Bundy households can't afford surprises

Many people can't save enough money to deal with rainy days.

Many people can't save enough money to deal with rainy days. Supplied

ONE in three Bundaberg households have no way of paying for unexpected events, while one in four fear being made redundant.

A survey of more than 1000 Australians by comparethemarket.com.au found more than one third of respondents didn't save for a rainy day.

Of those who did put money away each month, 44 per cent only saved up to $200 a month, and more than a quarter (27%) saved between $200 and $500 a month.

Older generations were less likely to put money away, with just under half (49%) of over-55s not saving at all.

According to the ABS, the average household debt in Australia increased by 91 per cent between 2003-04 and 2015-16.

Additionally, 29 per cent of households were classified as "over-indebted”.