One in custody, one on the run after car chase and robberies

JOSHUA Clayton Wimbus appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court barefooted, accused of a string of crimes including the theft of a car at gunpoint.

JOSHUA Clayton Wimbus appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court barefooted, accused of a string of crimes including the theft of a car at gunpoint. Contributed

JOSHUA Clayton Wimbus appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court barefoot, accused of a string of crimes including the theft of a car at gunpoint.

The 29-year-old was allegedly involved a number of serious crimes that took place across the city on Saturday sparking a police chase.

Wimbus was charged with 11 offences including two counts of robbery with violence while armed, attempted robbery and evading police.

It is alleged he used violence to rob a backpacker, and was the driver and sole occupant of a stolen white Ford Territory.

The recovered Ford Territory. Mike Knott BUN170918POLICE3

At 1.05am on Saturday the Ford Territory, being followed by police, crashed at the dead-end of Haupt St in Kepnock.

The Kalkie man did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to reappear in court on October 25 via videolink.

Bundaberg police are still looking for the second offender, who was the driver of a stolen Nissan Altima.

About 11.30pm on the same night a man and woman were stopped beside a car on Greatheads Road when a white Ford Territory has approached them.

A man got out of the Territory and threatened them with a handgun demanding their vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Cameron Schneider. Mike Knott BUN170918POLICE1

The people complied, and a man drove off in the Nissan Altima sedan with the Ford Territory following.

The Nissan was found by police this morning dumped at the corner of Honors Rd and Clayton St, Thebeban.

Detective Sergeant Cameron Schneider addressed the media this afternoon asking the community not to be alarmed.

"The vehicle stolen from North Bundaberg (the Ford Territory) was involved in all three of the robberies,” he said.

"We are actively targeting this person (the second offender) to see if we can locate him.

"This is a rare incident for Bundaberg and we have already apprehended one person involved, which we allege committed these offences and we are actively targeting this other person.

"Be vigilant if you are able to lock your vehicles up, do so.”

Det Sgt Schneider said Wimbus was known to police and police had found one weapon believed to be used in the crime spree.

"We have located one weapon and will have it forensically examined to ascertain its validity,” he said.

"It was a handgun located in one of the stolen vehicles.”

The owner of the Altima was advised the car had been found.

Investigations are on going.