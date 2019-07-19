ONE HOT MESS: Rubbish dumped after truck catches fire

RUBBISH ALIGHT: A recycling truck was forced to dump its load after rubbish caught fire on Wednesday morning. Firefighters extinguished the blaze just after 10.14am.

RUBBISH ALIGHT: A recycling truck was forced to dump its load after rubbish caught fire on Wednesday morning. Firefighters extinguished the blaze just after 10.14am. Contributed

RUBBISH catching fire in a recycling truck has been identified as the likely reason for a heap of rubbish being dumped in an empty lot in Hervey Bay.

The truck was forced to come to a stop just after 10am on Wednesday after a nearby driver noticed smoke coming from the back.

After pulling into the lot on the corner of Stirling Dr and Main St, the driver dumped his load and phoned the fire service.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 10.14am and proceeded to extinguish the blaze.

No-one was injured.

The rubbish has since been cleared from the site.

Torquay Fire Station acting officer Brett Johns said the fire likely started when rubbish caught alight in the truck but was unable to confirm what had caused the blaze.

He said people needed to be aware of what could and could not go into recycling bins before they disposed of their waste.

"Residents need to be aware recycling bins are strictly for recycling and not for disposing of items like aerosol cans," Mr Johns said.