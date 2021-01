Paramedics were called to Bundaberg West this afternoon after an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

One person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital this afternoon after paramedics were called to vehicle and pedestrian incident in Bundaberg West.

QAS were called to the scene on Walker and Takalvan Streets at 3pm.

The person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

