One hospitalised after Gin Gin crash.
News

BREAKING: One hospitalised after truck crash

Carolyn Booth
by
4th Sep 2018 8:12 AM

A 34-YEAR-OLD man received seatbelt related injuries after his four-wheel-drive collided with a small truck at Gin Gin this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash along Mulgrave St just after 5.10am to reports of a truck and vehicle crash.　

The truck driver was uninjured while the driver of the four-wheel-drive was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Bundaberg News Mail

