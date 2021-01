One person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a crash on Quay St this afternoon.

One person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a crash on Quay St this afternoon.

One person has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a crash in the CBD this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the single-vehicle at 12.44pm on Quay St.

The person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

More stories

Man hospitalised after Norville crash

Fraser Island dingo saved after being seen with lure in lip

Passenger injured in serious collision between two trucks