One home lost: Crews counting cost of Gregory River blaze

ONE home has been lost since the Gregory River bushfire broke out on Monday as crews battled 50kmh winds, incredible heat and difficult terrain.

Deputy Incident Controller Archie Andrews said the residential dwelling, near the Isis Highway, was lost on the first day of the blaze.

He said a fire fighting four-wheel-drive, not a Queensland Fire and Emergency vehicle, was also damaged by the blaze, but thankfully there were no injuries.

Mr Andrews said last night a tree fell on a fire service vehicle at Doughboy and the patient was taken to Gin Gin with minor injuries — the person was released to family this morning.

Gregory River Fire, Isis Highway on Monday.

After a challenging four days battling fires within the Gregory River fire zone Mr Andrews said conditions at Promisedland were “promising”.

The wind dropped off last night enough for crews to back burn 4.5km and keep the blaze within those containment lines.

While there’s still 1km left of that line to establish, Mr Andrews said the weather and crew availability would determine when they could continue to back burn.

Currently, the eastern side of the fire was well within containment lines with crews blackening out the area.

He said the southern side was likewise blackened out and under constant monitoring and the northwest side was in containment lines.

Mr Andrews said today’s focus was on the southwest pocket near the citrus farm.

Gin Gin residents were relieved that a fire on Cemetery Road was brought under control.

He said since the fire broke out, crews had been absolutely smashed with crews battling three different blazes across this region alone yesterday.

He said there would have been about 25-30 people at Doughboy, 50 fighting at Gregory and about 30 in Gin Gin — plus aerial support.

Mr Andrews said the crew at the airport had put in a huge effort refilling waterbombers which were helping with the fire fighting efforsts at Gregory and north of Lowmead.

Rural Fire Service personnel replenish water bombers at Bundaberg Airport.

Today a volunteer community educator will be making their way throughout the area explaining to residents the current fire situation, while a damage assessment officer is heading to the region to provide an update on actual property.

Should the weather conditions remain as they are, Mr Andrews said they were in a comfortable position.

Call Triple Zero immediately if you believe your property is under threat.