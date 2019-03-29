One game at a time for the Eagles

Waves Hana Sherlock takes the ball in one hand and speeds down the ground.

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves coach Jamie Wyatt hopes the lure of playing Hervey Bay Bombers can inspuire the side to make the grand final next week.

And not end its season tomorrow.

The side takes on Bay Power in the preliminary final in Maryborough with the winner to play the Bombers at Frank Coulthard Oval in Bundy next week.

If The Waves win, the side will host the decider.

Wyatt admitted the side was favourite heading into the contest after not losing to the Power in the two seasons of the competition so far.

But said the team would have to do without three players.

"We're not as confident as what we would be, they are key players for us,” he said.

"But we're passionate to play Hervey Bay in the final and our will to play in the grand final should get us through.”

The side will be without Sally Gray definitely, with Bethany Gapes and Bethany Williams-Holthouse very doubtful.

Wyatt hopes the side doesn't focus on next week too much and gives respect to the Power.

"I told them at training on Wednesday to 'get the job done',” he said.

"We'll worry about next week when it happens.”

Wyatt said the side would aim to shut down the Power with its game plan, which involved running and handballing the ball around the ground.

He added Maryborough's oval is a happy hunting ground for the side with the Eagles unbeaten at the venue since it started in the competition.

The sides play at 4pm after the men's reserves at 2pm.